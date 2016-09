ISIS executes 17 of its own members in Mosul for fleeing Qayyarah...

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Patriotic Union of Kurdistan in Nineveh province announced on Saturday that ISIS has executed 17 of its own members in center of Mosul, some 405 km north of Baghdad.

Media official in the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan Ghyath Alsurja said, “ISIS executed, before noon today, 17 of its own members after they fled from Qayyarah battles, south of Mosul.”

“The sentence was carried out by firing squad in Bab Tob squad in the city center,” Alsurja added.