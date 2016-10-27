ISIS executes 22 persons by electrocution in central Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Thursday, that the Islamic State group executed 22 civilians by electrocution in central Mosul.

“ISIS militants electrocuted 22 civilians in al-Magmoa al-Thaqafiya area in central Mosul, for collaborating with security forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters,” Al Sumaria News stated.

Al Sumaria News added, “The ISIS militants were keeping these civilians inside a prison in Mosul for nearly four months.”

Yesterday, Parliamentary Human Rights Committee revealed, that the ISIS executed 232 civilians in Hamam al-Alil area and al-Arij village, south of the city of Mosul, while called Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and the International coalition to continue liberating the ISIS-held areas in the city.

The joint security forces, backed by the Army Aviation and international coalition forces, continue advancing in the battle to liberate Mosul from ISIS occupation.