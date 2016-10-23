ISIS executes 284 people including children in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Saturday, that the Islamic State group executed 284 persons, including children in the city of Mosul over the past two days.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The victims were killed by firing squad at the Faculty of Agriculture north of the city of Mosul, where they were brought to the site on three consecutive batches,” adding that, “After the execution the bodies were transferred by bulldozers to mass graves at the same area.”

“Nearly 150 of these victims were executed after sunset on Thursday,” Al Sumaria added. “61 victims did not exceed the age of 14 years, and the dead were residents of villages and towns located to the northwest of Mosul, including al-Zawiya town,” Al Sumaria explained.

The ISIS is trying to strengthen its grip on Mosul, while the joint security forces, backed by the Army Aviation and the international coalition air force, continue advancing in the battle to liberate Mosul from the grip of ISIS.