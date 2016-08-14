ISIS executes 6 in tar vats

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – An source in Nineveh province informed that ISIS executed six persons of Mosul.

Sharing details with Iraqi News the source said, “ISIS executed six persons in Mosul for collaborating with Nineveh Operations Command. The death sentence was issued ISIS Sharia Court.”

“The six persons were placed inside tanks containing boiling tar and the execution was carried out in one of ISIS headquarters at al-Shora. The execution took place in public and it was done with an aim of inciting fear among the citizens,” the source added.