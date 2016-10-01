ISIS executes woman by firing squad near Tikrit

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – The ISIS members on Saturday executed a woman by firing squad for trying to flee from the areas controlled by the group in Sharqat district, north of Tikrit, Al Mada website reported.

The Iraqi website stated, “At late hour yesterday, the ISIS members captured a woman, while trying to flee from Albu Fahed village in the left coast of Sharqat district, which is under the control of ISIS, to the areas secured by the security forces in the right coast of the district.”

“The ISIS members exexuted the woman by firing squad in front of her children, on charges of leaving the land of caliphate and collaborating with the security forces and al-Hashed al-Shaabi,” Al Mada added.