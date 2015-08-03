ISIS executes women for refusing to have sex with its fighters, says Kurdish official

ISIS executes women for refusing to have sex with its fighters, says...

(IraqiNews.com) Dohuk – Media official of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in Mosul, Said Mimousini, said on Monday, that ISIS executed 19 women in Mosul, attributing the cause to refusing the practice of the so-called sexual jihad.

Mimousini said in an interview for IraqiNews.com, “ISIS executed 19 women in the city of Mosul during the past two days,” claiming that, “the penalty decision came on the background of the refusal to participate in the practice of sexual jihad.”

He added that the last period has seen splits in the ranks of ISIS in Mosul and internal conflicts because of the money and distribution of women.

Mimousini also pointed out to the killing of 2 Kurdish militants in the city of Mosul.

Noteworthy, Iraqi Ministry of Human Rights announced on December 16, 2014, that ISIS had executed at least 150 women, including pregnant ones, on the back of their refusal to marry its militants, while noted that the organization buried the women in mass graves in Anbar.

Last month, Hana Nawafili, an official of the Iraqi Observatory for the Defense of Battered Women, stated for al-Maalomah news agency that ISIS had gang-raped seven female residents in Fallujah.