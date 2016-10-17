ISIS families flee from Mosul amid intense aerial bombing

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – More than 43 targets belong to ISIS and the group’s defenses in the Mosul Dam axis were destructed by air strikes and artillery shelling in Nineveh, causing the families of ISIS members to flee from the city, Al Sumaria reported on Monday.

Al Sumaria stated, “Today, aircraft of Iraqi Air Force and international coalition air force bombarded more than 43 targets belong to ISIS in Nineveh, destructing headquarters, barracks and caches of weapons belong to ISIS completely.”

“The members of the ISIS started to shave their beards and get rid of the Afghan uniform,” Al sumaria added. “The defense lines of ISIS terrorist gangs collapsed in the axis of Mosul Dam after the security forces started the battle to liberate the city,” Al Sumaria explained.

The Iraqi media outlet also revealed that the families of the ISIS members fled from the city of Mosul toward Nawran village, west of Bashiqa, due to the intense artillery shelling of the Iraqi army and Peshmerga forces on their headquarters.

Meanwhile, al-Hashd al-Shaabi militia started to remove sand berms from al-Shoura axis after destroying 16 military barracks belong to the ISIS.