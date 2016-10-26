ISIS finance and recruitment officials disappear with millions of dollars

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets announced on Tuesday, that the so-called ISIS financial and suicide bombers’ recruitment officials disappeared in mysterious circumstances, along with millions of dollars and files relating to ISIS financial transactions in the province.

Alsumaria News stated, “The official of Diwan al-Hisba, Abu Moataz Al-Qahtani, and a female suicide bomber recruiter disappeared in mysterious circumstances,” noting that, “Qahtani is close to the ISIS leaders, and he is considered as the financial mind who has all keys and financial secrets of the ISIS.”

“The officials disappeared along with important files and millions of dollars,” Al Sumaria explained. “The suicide bombers recruitment official is also considered as one of the most important ISIS female members; she recruited dozens of girls from several foreign and European countries,” Al Sumaria added.