ISIS kidnaps 54 people on charges of leaving the land of Caliphate

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A security source in Kirkuk province informed Iraqi News on Monday that ISIS kidnapped 54 people on charges of “leaving the land of the Caliphate” west of the province, noting that the abductees were taken to Hawija.

Sharing details the source said, “54 residents of Hawija, who tried to flee from the city. Hawija is controlled by the organization. A number of ISIS militants ambushed the fugitives in between Riyadh and lines of contact with the Peshmerga forces.”

The source, who asked anonymity, added, “ISIS militants took the abductees to the center of Hawija and held them there.”