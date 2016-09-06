ISIS main finance building burned in central Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh province reported on Tuesday, that the main building of ISIS financial directorate was devoured by a huge fire in downtown Mosul.

Sharing further details the source informed, “Fire broke out in the main building of ISIS finance directorate in central Mosul,” noting that, “The fire was accompanied by explosions inside the building due to the extension of the fire to a warehouse containing munitions and ammunition.”

“Detachments of ISIS wearing black uniforms arrested the financial official and five of his associates over the incident. The building was dedicated to the management of ISIS salaries file,” the source added.