ISIS sells homes of security and government employees in Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The Islamic State members sold houses belong to a number of security members, professors and government employees in Nineveh province for 25 million dinars per house, Al Sumaria News reported on Wednesday.

The media outlet stated, “ISIS Diwan al-Hisba sold houses belong to security members, professors and government employees for cheaper prices,” pointing out that, “The ISIS sold the houses for 25 million dinars each, while the real price is more than 100 million dinars per house.”

The Islamic State is controlling the city of Mosul since mid-2014, while the security forces are preparing to launch an assault to storm into the city and liberate it from the ISIS grip.