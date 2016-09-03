ISIS set ablaze to dozens of oil wells in Qayyarah

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – ISIS set ablaze dozens of oil wells and destroyed thousands of houses in Qayyarah before withdrawing from the city in northern Iraq.

Head of the Kurdish Brotherhood and Coexistence Bloc in Nineveh provincial council Saido Chato said on Saturday, “ISIS on Saturday set ablaze to most of the oil wells in Qayyarah during Iraqi army’s offensive to regain the area,” adding, “ISIS set the wells on fire in order to keep themselves out of sight of the US-led coalition’s warplanes by covering themselves under the dense smoke cover.”

Chato revealed, “ISIS spilled oil on the roads, which affected the environment and health of the residents.”

“ISIS has completely damaged the infrastructure of the city and destroyed all the public buildings, as well as killed and abducted a dozen of residents,” he added.

It may be mentioned here that ISIS, so far, have burnt 11 oil wells out of 63 wells in Qayyarah while they retreated from the city.