ISIS slays 50 of its militants after fleeing battles in Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Monday, that the Islamic State slaughtered 50 of its militants at one of its camps, west of Nineveh, for fleeing the ongoing battles.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The so-called ISIS Sharia Court issued a sentence to slaughter 50 militants belonging to the ISIS on charges of apostasy, after fleeing the ongoing battles in the province,” pointing out that, “The execution took place at al-Ghazlani Camp, west of Nineveh.”

“The slaughtered militants were forced to join the ranks of ISIS in Nineveh,” Al Sumaria explained. “The ISIS are urging the people of Nineveh to join the battles against Iraqi forces through speeches at mosques,” Al Sumaria added.

The joint security forces tightened its grip on the ISIS inside Nineveh, after significantly advancing in the battles that were launched to liberate the province.

