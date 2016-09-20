ISIS stones woman to death for fornication

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A well placed source on Tuesday informed Iraqi News that ISIS members stoned a woman to death to the east of Mosul for fornication.

Quoting Iraqi media outlets, the source seeking anonymity said, “ISIS members stoned a woman to death in al-Jazaeir, east of Mosul, for fornication,” adding that, “The woman’s body was transferred to the forensic medicine department in Mosul.”

In Islam, it is known that to execute the punishment of fornication limit, terms must be applied, and the lack of a single term thwarts the punishment. However, ISIS is not following the right terms to execute this punishment.

It is may be mentioned that ISIS had previously stoned a number of people in different occasions in the city of Raqqa, its most prominent stronghold in Syria.