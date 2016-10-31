ISIS suddenly changes its speech about capital of caliphate in Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Monday, that a sudden change occurred to the mass speech of the Islamic State about the capital of caliphate in Mosul, by focusing that the city is not the capital of caliphate in Iraq, and pointed out that the ISIS speech started to talk about ‘word taboo,’ and prepare the public opinion for the near liberation of Mosul.

Al Sumaria News stated, “A sudden change occurred to ISIS mass speech inside the city of Mosul, by focusing that the city is not the capital of caliphate, contrary to the ideology followed since 2014, that Mosul in the capital of caliphate.”

“The mass speech of ISIS started to focus on words taboo, saying that the fall of Mosul is not the end of the battle, by listing some situations in the Islamic history, and how Muslims suffered many losses before achieving victories,” Al Sumaria added.

The Iraqi media outlet also explained that the significant changes in the speech of the Islamic State were made, in order to prepare the public opinion for the near liberation of the city of Mosul by the joint security forces, and raise the morale of its fighters and supporters in the remaining strongholds of the group whether in Anbar of Salahuddin.

