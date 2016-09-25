ISIS suicide attack in Baghdad kills six and injures 18 civilians

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Six people were killed and 18 others injured after a suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt on Sunday in Baghdad- the capital of Iraq.

Source in the Ministry of Interior, Iraq, informed that the suicide bomber, who was wearing an explosive belt, struck when a small group of Shia pilgrims were preparing for the holy month of Muharram in a tent.

It may be mentioned here that ISIS militants, over the weeks, have intensified suicide attacks on the Iraqi civilians and so far have killed dozens of them.