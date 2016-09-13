ISIS threatens US, France and Germany after bombing their headquarters in Nineveh

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source in Nineveh revealed that ISIS has threatened to launch attacks against the United States, France and Germany after bombing the headquarters of the group in Nineveh.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source informed, “ISIS hosted Eid al-Adha prayers at the mosques of Nineveh and distributed unified speeches on its follower preachers,” addingt, “The ISIS preacher of Hiba Khatoun mosque threatened to launch attacks against the United States, France and Germany due to their continuous air strikes against ISIS headquarters in Nineveh.”

“People of Nineveh didn’t abide by the date set by ISIS for Eid al-Adha on Tuesday and celebrated with other provinces yesterday,” the source added.