ISIS traffics Mosul children to Turkey for generating finance

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – A local source informed Iraqi News on Monday that ISIS have begun selling children to the Turkish organ traffickers, indicating that the outfit has resorted to such a move in order to finance its needs in Mosul.

Sharing details the source said, ”ISIS have kidnapped dozens of children and sold them to the Turkish organ traffickers to finance their budget in Mosul”.

“More than 30 children in the 9-12 years age group are detained by ISIS and are being readied for being trafficked to Turkey,” further added the source seeking anonymity.