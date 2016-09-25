ISIS Wali of Sharqat captured in woman’s dress.

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – The Iraqi security forces on Sunday arrested the ISIS Wali (governor) of Sharqat district, who was disguised in a woman’s dress.

According to Iraqi media outlets, “The security forces, during the liberation operation of Sharqat, managed to capture Abu Omar al-Assafi, the ISIS governor of the city while trying to flee with the displaced residents of the area,” adding that, “Assafi was disguised in a woman’s dress.”

The security forces managed to arrest the ISIS leader based on prior intelligence information they had received.

The outlets added, “The forces also seized possessions belonging to the ISIS leader, including a USB flash drive containing files and information regarding the members of the terror group, their real names and nicknames and areas of their residence and their ranks in the group.”

“The USB drive also contained documents and instructions, asking the ISIS militants to burn and detonate the houses of civilians and show that the Iraqi security forces have carried out the sabotage,” they added.

It is worth mentioning here that Iraqi Joint Special Operations Command announced last Thursday that it fully liberated Shqrqat from ISIS, pointing out that the security forces managed to free the city within 72 hours.