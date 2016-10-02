Joint forces kill 9 ISIS members, find 500 IEDs near Ramadi

By Loaa Adel -
Iraqi security forces . File photo.
(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – On Sunday, Jazeera and Badiya Operations Command announced killing nine members of the Islamic State group (ISIS), and seizing 500 improvised explosive devices during the liberation battles of Heet Island, west of Ramadi.

The commander of Jazeera Operations, Major General Qassim Mohamadi, said in a press statement, “Security forces from Jazeera Operations and the army’s 7th brigade carried out a military operation that targeted gatherings of ISIS in the areas of al-Zawiya and al-Waradiyah, in Heet Island.”

“The joint forces clashed with the armed members of ISIS, and were able to kill nine militants of the terror group,” Mohamadi explained.

Mohamadi also added that the security forces also seized 500 improvised explosive device, 150 local-made Jahannam missiles and 10 booby-trapped barrels, in addition to destroying an explosives factory in al-Waradiyah area, in western Ramadi.

