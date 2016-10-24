Joint security forces impose comprehensive curfew in Rutba

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Rutba District Council in Anbar Province announced on Sunday imposing a comprehensive curfew in Rutba until further notice, and pointed out to the arrival of military reinforcements in the district to fight the ISIS members who attacked Rutba earlier.

Vice-Chairman of Rutba Council, Ali Abd Atewi, said in a press statement, “Joint security forces imposed a comprehensive curfew in the areas of Rutba from now and until further notice, to guarantee eliminating the ISIS members stationed in Hayy al-Zaytoun and Hayy al-Entsar in the center of the district.”

“Military and combat reinforcements arrived from Ramadi and Baghdad to fight the ISIS members and protect civilians and governmental institutions,” Atewi added. “Intelligence information indicated that the number of ISIS members who attacked Rutba does not exceed 30 members,” Atewi explained.

Yesterday, ISIS launched an extensive attack on Rutba area, west of Ramadi from three axis, and the security forces managed to repulse the attack and killed four ISIS members.