Joint security forces liberate San’a area near Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Operations Command on Saturday announced liberating an area in northern Ramadi from the Islamic State group’s control, and raised the Iraqi flag over its buildings.

The commander of Anbar Operations Major General Ismail al-Mahalawi said in a press statement, “Joint security forces from the army, police and tribal fighters managed, this morning, to liberate al-San’a area in Ramadi axis.”

“The battles resulted in the destruction of ten rockets launchers, as well as seizing an explosives factory and four mortar cannons,” Mahalawi explained.

“The security forces are exercising great efforts to search civilans’ houses and dismantle improvised explosive devices and booby-trapped buildings in the liberated area of al-San’a, in order to advance toward other areas in Ramadi Island to liberate it from the ISIS grip,” Mahalawi added.

It is worth to mention that the security forces managed to liberate the majority of cities in Anbar, including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet.