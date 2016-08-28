Khalidiya fully liberated, says Abadi

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Saturday that military operations in Khalidiya Island has come to an end after it was completely liberated from ISIS control.

In an official statement, received by Iraqi News, Abadi said, “Our brave soldiers were once again successful in defeating the ISIS domination in Khalidiya Island and this latest success will just add on to the list of many glorious victories achieved so far in the year. Khalidiya Island has been completely liberated from ISIS control and our soldiers further successfully killed a dozen ISIS members in the liberation battles.”

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the people of Iraq on the victories and I wish that our brave soldiers stay blessed forever,” added the Iraqi PM.