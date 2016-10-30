Mosul offensive: Federal Police forces liberate 61 villages and 1400 square kilometers

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Federal Police Chief, Raed Shaker Jawdat, announced liberating 61 villages and 1400 square kilometers during the battles to liberate Nineveh.

Jawdat said in a press statement, “Federal Police forces recaptured 61 villages, as well as liberating 1400 square kilometers of the province and evacuating 1369 families since starting the battles to liberate Nineveh.”

“747 ISIS terrorists were killed and 88 others were arrested during the battles,” Jawdat added.

“Security forces destroyed 164 booby-trapped vehicles belonging to the ISIS, 42 armed vehicles, 61 explosive belts and 47 booby-trapped motorcycles,” Jawdat explained. “We were also able to seize 25 vehicles, 170 pieces of weapons, 13 explosives plants, as well as dismantling 1066 improvised explosive devices,” Jawdat added.

Security forces from the army, al-Hashd al-Watani and Kurdish Peshmerga continue advancing in the liberation battles of Nineveh, backed by the international coalition and Iraqi aviation.

