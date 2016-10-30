Nineveh Hospital’s forensic department receives 134 ISIS bodies

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets reported on Sunday, that the forensic medicine department in Nineveh Hospital received 134 bodies belonging to members of the Islamic State.

Al Sumaria News stated, “The forensic medicine department in Nineveh Hospital received, today, 134 bodies belonging to members of the Islamic State, including 40 members holding Arab and foreign nationalities, who were killed in the ongoing liberation battles of Shura area and Tel Keppe axis south and north of Nineveh.”

“The ISIS has imposed strict procedures around the hospital and barred approaching it, and evacuated a number of hospitals in the city to provide treatment for its members,” Al Sumaria added.

Security forces continue advancing in the battle to liberate Mosul from the ISIS grip, backed by Iraqi Army Aviation and international coalition air force.

