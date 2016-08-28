Over 1,200 ISIS members killed in Khalidiya says Ameri

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Secretary General of Badr Organization, Hadi al-Ameri announced on Sunday that over 1200 ISIS militants, including women, were killed during the liberation operations of Khalidiya Island.

Al-Ameri, in an official statement received by Iraqi News, said, “Over 1200 ISIS fighters, which also included women cadets, were killed in the Kahlidiya Island liberation operations. The operation was an answer to the Karrada killing.”

“Al-Hashed al-Sha’bi forces arrested a number of ISIS members and during interrogation, these captive members have revealed a lot of information about the senior members of the militant outfit; which also includes the fugitives from Abu Ghraib prison,” Ameri added.

“Some of the arrested foreign commanders were women and were dressed in military uniforms. They also fought against the security and Al-Hashed al-Sha’bi forces,” added Ameri.