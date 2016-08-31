Over 5000 displaced families return to Rutba

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Over 5000 displaced families have returned to Rutba, after their areas were liberated from ISIS control.

Mayor of Rutba, Emad Mashal al-Delimi, said, “Over five thousand displaced families of al-Rutba have returned after their areas were liberated from ISIS grip two and half months ago. The persons who have returned represents 63% of the total population of the district.”

“The total number of families who are expected to return to Rutba is estimated to be around 8000,” added Delimi.