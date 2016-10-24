Pentagon sends intelligence analysts to determine Baghdadi’s location

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – The New York Times revealed that the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) sent dozens of specialists in the analysis of intelligence information to Iraq, in order to study a treasure trove of information, which is expected to be collected during the battle to liberate Mosul from ISIS control.

The newspaper pointed out that the analysts will focus on showing Iraqis the information associated with the course of Mosul battle, as well as providing the US officials with useful perceptions in the planning of the attack on the Syrian city of Raqqa.

The analysts will also search for information to identify the location of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and detect terrorist cells and plans to carry out attacks in Europe.