Peshmerga artillery kills, wounds dozens of ISIS members near Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Prshmerga forces in Kirkuk Province announced on Saturday, that dozens of the ISIS members were either killed or wounded in an artillery shelling, in southern Kirkuk.

Commander of the Peshmerga’s 9th brigade, Brigadier Aras Mohamad, said in a press statement, “This morning, Peshmerga forces shelled a gathering of the ISIS members in Hassan Shallal village, west of Daquq district, killing and wounding dozens of the ISIS members.”

“Our forces conducted the artillery shelling after receiving information that one of the ISIS senior leaders will visit the village to attend the group’s meeting with the rest of the ISIS members,” Mohamed added.

Kirkuk is witnessing a surge of violence, after the ISIS members imposed their control over areas in Hawija district, Riyad, Abbasi and al-Zab, after capturing Mosul, the center of Nineveh Province.