Peshmerga forces kill dozens of ISIS militants and besiege 8 villages in Bashiqa

Peshmerga forces kill dozens of ISIS militants and besiege 8 villages in...

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Peshmerga forces announced on Sunday killing dozens of ISIS militants and destructing eight booby-trapped vehicles, as well as besieging eight villages in the axis of Bashiqa.

Kurdish Peshmerga said in a press statement, “Our forces managed, during its operations in Bashiqa area, to besiege eight villages east and west of Bashiqa,” indicating that, “These villages are Berahlan, Fadiliya, Omar Qamiji, Kanouni, Bahzan, Kharab Dalil and Tibz Kharab al-Kabira and Tibz Kharab al-Saghira.”

“We recaptured the main road linking between Bashiqa and Mosul, thus, cut off the supply lines of the ISIS militants, who are now present in the besieged areas,” the statement added.

“Our forces also killed five senior ISIS officials and dozens of militants during the operation, in addition to destroying eight booby-trapped vehicles and three motorcycles,” the statement explained.

Yesterday, Kurdish Peshmerga forces began the battle to liberate Bashiqa, northeast of Mosul, and managed to regain control over a number of nearby villages.