Peshmerga forces liberate village near Mosul after days of siege

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Kurdish Peshmerga forces managed to liberate a village in the area of Nuran, northeast of Mosul, after days of siege, Al Mada Press reported on Tuesday.

The Iraqi media outlet stated, “This morning, Kurdish Peshmerga forces managed to liberate Khorsabad village in Nuran area, northeast of Mosul, from the ISIS control.”

“The security forces besieged the village for several days before storming into it,” Al Mada added. “The military engineering brigades started to dismantle the improvised explosive devices left by the ISIS in the village,” Al Mada explained.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced in 17 October 2016, launching the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the control of ISIS. The ISIS imposed its control on the city of Mosul in June 2014, and then extended its terrorist activities to other areas of Iraq.