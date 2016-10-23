Peshmerga forces recapture main road between Mosul and Bashiqa

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Al Sumaria News reported on Sunday, that Peshmerga forces recaptured the main road linking between the city of Mosul and Bashiqa from the ISIS grip.

The media outlet said, “Peshmerga forces regained control over the main road linking between Mosul and Bashiqa,” noting that, “Peshmerga managed to recapture large areas in Nineveh during the battle launched to liberate Mosul.”

“Peshmerga forces are approximately 7 kilometers away from the city of Mosul,” Al Sumaria added.

Earlier today, Peshmerga forces began the liberation operation of Bashiqa, northeast of Mosul, and managed to recapture Tiskharab village from the ISIS grip.