Peshmerga patrol attacked in Kirkuk, three casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – A security source revealed that a Peshmerga member was killed and two others injured in an IED explosion at Daquq district in southern Kirkuk.

Sharing further details the source informed, “An improvised explosive device (IED), targeting a Peshmerga patrol, while it was monitoring the movement of ISIS members in Tabi Ser village northwest of Daquq district. One Peshmerga soldier was killed and two others were injured.”

It may be mentioned here that Peshmerga forces thwarted two ISIS attacks last week in Tuz Khurmatu and Daquq.