Photos: Blast in Karada in central Baghdad, 29 casualties

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A source in the Ministry of Interior revealed that 29 persons have been either killed or wounded in the explosion of a car bomb in Karada area in central Baghdad.

Sharing further details with Iraqi News, the source informed, “A booby-trapped vehicle exploded, at evening yesterday, near Abdel Magied Hospital in Karada area in central Baghdad, killing and wounding 29 persons.”

“Fire broke out in a number of shops in the areas due to the explosion,” he said.

The source added, “Security force imposed strict procedures and cut off the main road in Karrada,” pointing out that, “Army and police forces were also deployed in the area.”

It is worth to mention that a massive attack hit Karada area in July 3, and ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least 324 persons.