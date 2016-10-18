Rebellious youths storm into ISIS headquarters in Mosul

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Iraqi media outlets revealed on Tuesday, that a group of rebellious youths in Mosul attacked an ISIS headquarters, killed two members of the group, burned their vehicle and raised the Iraqi flag before withdrawing from the area.

Al Sumaria News stated, “Today, rebellious youths from the city of Mosul launched an attack on a headquarters belongs to ISIS and stormed into it in the vicinity of Hayy al-Kahera area, killing two of its guards and burned a vehicle that was carrying heavy weapons.”

“The young people, who were chanting ‘Mosul is free,’ raised the Iraqi flag before withdrawing from the area, after large numbers of ISIS members arrived to regain control over the headquarters,” Al Sumaria added.

“The successful attack that was launched by the rebellious youths is the first of its kind,” Al Sumaria explained. “ISIS started to lose its balance during the past 24 hours,” Al Sumaria added.

Yesterday, General Commander of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced launching the battle to liberate the city of Mosul from the grip of ISIS.