Russians jets kill 250 ISIS members

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – A well placed security source in Baghdad informed on Wednesday that Russian jets targeted an ISIS gathering, preparing an offensive in Palmyra, Syria. The airstrikes destroyed 250 militants and 15 vehicles.

“Yesterday, the Russian jets conducted airstrikes to the north of Palmyra where a group of ISIS was preparing an offensive on the city,” Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir, first deputy chief of the General Staff’s Main Operational Department.

According to Poznikhir, some 250 terrorists were killed and about 15 vehicles armed with large-caliber machine guns were destroyed in the airstrikes.

It may be mentioned here that Russia has been conducting a counter strikes in Syria since September 30, 2015. On March 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the Defense Ministry to withdraw the bulk of the Russian military contingent from Syria.