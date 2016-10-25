Saddam’s cousin arrested for participating in ISIS attack on Kirkuk

(IraqiNews.com) Kirkuk – Kirkuk Police Directorate announced on Tuesday arresting the cousin of the former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, south of province, for participating in the recent attack launched by the Islamic State on the province.

Kirkuk Police Chief, Brigadier General Sarhad Qadir, said in a press statement, “Police forces carried out extensive raid and search operations in Daquq district (35 km south of Kirkuk), and managed to arrest Nizar Mahmud Abdul Ghani, cousin of former president Saddam Hussein, along with one of the ISIS members who attacked the province recently.”

“The detainee confessed during the preliminary investigation that he is a cousin of the former President Saddam Hussein and participated in the latest attack launched by the ISIS on Kirkuk,” Qadir added.

“Abdul Ghani is a former officer in the private security service, while his brothers are working with the ISIS southwest of Kirkuk,” Qadir explained. “The security operation also resulted in the confiscation of four Kalashnikov weapons and quantities of ammunition,” Qadir said.

Last Friday, ISIS militants attacked important security headquarters in the province of Kirkuk, as well as attacking Dibs power station, while the security forces killed the attackers and regained control over the situation in the province.