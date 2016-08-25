Saraya al-Salam seizes vehicles carrying stolen materials from Baiji

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – Saraya al-Salam Brigade on Thursday announced seizing five vehicles carrying stolen materials from the fertilizers factory in Baiji district in northern Tikrit.

Spokesperson of Saraya al-Salam in Samarra district Mohanad al-Ezawi said, “Forces from Saraya al-Salam yesterday seized five vehicles in an area of Salahuddin province carrying materials from fertilizers factory in Baiji, while a faction of al-Hashd al-Shaabi was trying to get it out of the province.”

Ezawi added, “Saraya al-Salam handed the seized materials to the office of Salahuddin governor.”