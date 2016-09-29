Security forces capture 32 ISIS members in Salahuddin

(IraqiNews.com) Salahuddin – Iraqi media outlets reported in Thursday that the security forces managed to capture 32 members of the Islamic State group (ISIS) during security operations in the cities of Tikrit and Baiji, in northern Salahuddin.

Al Mada website stated, “This morning, the security forces managed to arrest 32 ISIS members through security operations in the cities of Tikrit and Baiji.”

“The captured ISIS members sneaked into the areas and disguised among the displaced families,” Al Mada explained. “They were transferred to detention centers for interrogation,” Al Mada added.

On Tuesday, Daur District Council in Salahuddin Province announced that five houses were destructed by IEDs planted by ISIS in eastern Tikrit, and warned of the return of the ISIS members to the eastern villages in the district.

It is worth to mention that the joint security forces managed to liberate the city of Tikrit in 31 March 2015, and Baiji in mid-November 2015.