Security forces confident of eliminating ISIS grip from Sharqat within this week

(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Commander of the 2nd Special Forces Division, Maj. Gen. Maan al-Saadi, announced about launching military operations for liberating Sharqat district, north of Salahuddin province. The operation will be launched this week itself, Saadi informed.

Al-Saadi, in a statement to the media, said, “The security forces are ready to launch a wide military operation for liberating Sharqat from ISIS control. The Counter-Terrorism Unit (CTU) will not be involved in the operation as the operation will be assigned to the army and the tribal fighters”.

“The district of Sharqat is encircled from all sides and the ISIS is suffering in a significant way,” Al-Saadi added.