Security forces evacuate 170 families from Heet Island

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command announced on Sunday, that the security forces evacuated 170 families from the areas of Heet Island, west of Ramadi.

Leader of al-Hashd al-shaabi, Qatari al-Samarmad, said in a press statement, “Today, joint security forces managed to evacuate 170 families, mostly women and children, from the areas of Heet Island.”

“The security forces secured the exit of the civilian families, and transferred them to safe areas in Heet district,” Samarmad added.

“The security forces are stationed in the axes of Heet Island in the areas of al-Dolab, banks of Euphrates River and central Heet, in order to receive the civilians fleeing from the ISIS group,” Samarmad explained.