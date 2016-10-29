Security forces foil ISIS attack attempt on Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Police Command announced foiling an attempt by the Islamic State to attack the city of Ramadi.

Police Captain Ahmed al-Dilami said in a brief statement, “Security forces arrested 11 ISIS members, while planing to attack the city of Ramadi.”

“The security operation targeted a number of hideouts belonging to the ISIS in Tash area, south of the city,” Dilami added.

Last February, security forces managed to recapture the city of Ramadi from the ISIS control, but only a limited number of civilians returned back to their houses in the city.

Rajee Barakat, the member of the security committee in Anbar Provincial Council, said that security forces raided many houses of suspected people in Tash area.

“The terrorists confessed during the interrogation that ISIS was planning to launch an attack on the city of Ramadi,” Barakat said.

The attack attempt on the city of Ramadi is coinciding with the battles launched by Iraqi and international coalition forces earlier this month to liberate the city of Mosul.