Security forces free Albu Rathe’ area, kill dozens of ISIS militants

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Al-Hashed al-Shaabi Command announced on Saturday that the security forces liberated Albu Rathe’ area, in northern Ramadi, from the ISIS control, and emphasized the killing of dozens of the ISIS militants.

The tribal fighters’ leader of the northern axis of Ramadi, Sheikh Gassan al-Eithawi, said in a press statement, “Security forces from the army and the 10th brigade, backed by the tribal fighters managed, at noon today, to liberate Albu Rathe’ area, which is located between the islands of Albu Diab and Albi Ali al-Jassim, north of Ramadi, from the ISIS control.”

“Dozens of ISIS members were killed during the battles,” Eithawi added. “Military troops managed to destruct four booby-trapped vehicles and a mortar detachment, in addition to destroying three tunnels in Albu Rathee area, in northern Ramadi,” Eithawi explained.

Eithawi also said, “The security forces achieved a notable progress in the liberation battles of Ramadi Island, and now they are advancing to liberate the remaining areas including Albu Ali al-Jassim, Albu Assaf and other villages.