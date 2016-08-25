Security forces kill 3 ISIS members while trying to cross Euphrates

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A source in Anbar Operations Command informed that three ISIS members were killed while they were trying to cross the Euphrates River in northern Ramadi.

The source informed, “Intelligence information allowed the security forces to monitor the movement of ISIS members while they were trying to sneak from Albu Ali Jassim to the northern side of Ramadi through the Euphrates River.”

“The security forces clashed with the ISIS members and killed three of them and destroyed their boat,” he said.

The source further added, "ISIS is trying to launch attacks in order to release the pressure exerted by the military operations and security forces."