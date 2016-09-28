Security forces liberate 5 areas in Albu Ziab Island near Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Anbar Operations Command announced on Wednesday that the security forces liberated five areas in Albu Ziab Island, in northern Ramadi, from the ISIS grip.

The commander of Anbar Operations, Major General Ismail al-Mahalawi, said in a press statement, “Today, the security forces managed to liberate five areas in the island of Albu Ziab, in northern Ramadi, from the control of ISIS terrorist gangs, and raised the Iraqi flag over their buildings.”

“The liberate areas are Sumaia school, al-Mawali, Albu Mubajl, Albu Judai and al-Walaa center,” Mahalawi explained. “The combat troops managed to kill dozens of ISIS members during the military operations,” Mahalawi added.

“We will announce the exact number of ISIS casualties after liberating the island completely,” Mahalawi said.

Noteworthy, security forces managed to liberate the majority of cities of Anbar, including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet from the ISIS control.