Security forces liberate brigde linking Baghdad and Heet

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar –Today, al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command announced liberating the bridge linking Baghdadi and Heet, west of Ramadi, from the ISIS control.

The tribal leader, Sheikh Qatary al-Samarmad said, “Baghdadi tribal fighters liberated Waheed Bridge that links Baghdadi Island and Heet Island, in preparation to storm the latter and liberate it from the ISIS control.”

Samarmad added, “The security forces are working to secure all the areas of Baghdadi Island that was liberated yesterday, and storm Heet Island in the coming few hours.”

