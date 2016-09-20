Security forces liberate Wadi Sakran, 22 ISIS members killed

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – Today, al-Hashd al-Shaabi Command announced that Wadi al-Sakran (west of Ramadi) was liberated and said that 22 ISIS members were killed in the battles.

The Intelligence Director of al-Somoud brigade in Haditha Nazim al-Jaghifi said, “The combat troops liberated Wadi al-Sakran in Barwana vicinity, west of Ramadi, after fierce battles, and also killed 22 ISIS members.”

“The security forces also detonated 30 IEDs, mines and four rockets launchers, apart from destroying seven vehicles used by ISIS and a mortar detachment,” Jaghifi added.

It may be mentioned here that security forces liberated majority of Anbar cities including Ramadi, Fallujah, Rutba and Heet.