Security forces thwart ISIS attack on police station near Ramadi

(IraqiNews.com) Anbar – A security source in Anbar province informed on Thursday, that a men from the provincial police foiled an ISIS attack on a checkpoint to the west of Ramadi.

Sharing details the source said, “ISIS launched an attack on a security point west of Ramadi, on the international highway.”

“Clashes erupted between the security point forces and the ISIS militants, in which a number of ISIS men were killed and forced the rest to flee,” further added the source seeking anonymity.

The security points and the headquarters of the federal police, border guards and police of Anbar, in the recent past have witnessed several attacks by ISIS.