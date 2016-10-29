Shia militia liberates 10 villages in Nineveh, says al-Hashed al-Shaabi

(IraqiNews.com) Nineveh – Al-Hashed al-Shaabi Command announced on Saturday cleansing 10 villages during the battles launched to liberate the western areas of Mosul, while emphasized keeping the residents of these villages inside their houses.

The spokesman for al-Hashed al-Shaabi, Ahmed al-Asadi said in a press statement, “Al-Hashed al-Shaabi forces managed, in the early hours today, to liberate ten villages during the battles launched to liberate the western axis of Nineveh,” noting that, “This axis includes several cities, caves and valleys that were used by ISIS.”

“The forces began, after liberating and cleansing every village in the area, to dismantle explosive devices, as well as keeping the residents in their houses and providing them with everything they need,” Asadi added.

With regard to Turkish statements about Mosul, Asadi said, “We do not waste our time dealing with statements and intimidation; we are confident of our victory in the battles and ability to recapture all cities, however, the Iraqi government will respond to the statements.”