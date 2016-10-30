Security

Suicide attack near Beiruti Café in Baghdad leaves number of casualties

Saad Moen, Spokesman of Baghdad Operations Command. File photo.
(IraqiNews.com) Baghdad – Spokesman for Baghdad Operations Command, Colonel Saad Moen, announced that a suicide bomber blew up himself near al-Beiruti Café, in central Baghdad, and pointed out that the attack left a number of casualties.

Moen said in a press statement, “A suicide bomber blew up himself, yesterday, near al-Beiruti Café, in central Baghdad, after the security forces besieged him, resulting in the injury of a number of people.”

“Security forces cordoned off the area of incident and barred approaching it, while transferred the wounded to a nearby hospital,” Moen added.

Yesterday, Baghdad also witnessed a suicide attack on a Husseiniyah March under Jaber Ibn Hayan Bridge in al-Iskan area, in central Baghdad, killing and wounding a number of civilians.

